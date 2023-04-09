IPL 2023 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report on April 9 for today's GT vs KKR clash

An uninterrupted game awaits fans when Gujarat Titans (GT) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 13th match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9.

Defending champions GT have picked up from where they left off last year. They have won both their IPL 2023 games so far, beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC). GT are third in the points table behind Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) but have played one game less.

Hardik Pandya and Co. will look to replicate what they did last year - begin the season with three straight wins - and reclaim the top spot. Young Sai Sudharsan has done an impeccable job since replacing the injured Kane Williamson, while David Miller's form in the middle order makes Gujarat one of the teams to beat in the competition.

The players have done their job to perfection, which is why it looks like GT are in for another good run in IPL 2023.

KKR, on the other hand, came out of nowhere to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens. Shardul Thakur's blazing knock (68 off 29), coupled with Sunil Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and debutant Suyash Sharma's excellent spells helped the Knight Riders pick up their first win.

However, there are still plenty of problems for the Kolkata side, mainly with their top order. Mandeep Singh's lean returns with the bat haven't helped the side either. They are likely to try a new opening combination, their ninth in the last 17 matches, as KKR look to get off to a good start and maximize the powerplay restrictions.

Ahmedabad weather - Narendra Modi Stadium weather report on April 9 - No rain predicted

Fans can expect a full game in Ahmedabad when GT lock horns with Kolkata on Sunday. There is no rain in the forecast throughout the game time. However, there will be significant cloud cover.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will be on the higher side, hovering around 35 degrees Celsius. However, much to the delight of the players, the humidity will be on the lower side, ranging around 20 percent.

Poll : 0 votes