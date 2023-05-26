IPL 2023 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report on May 26 for today's GT vs MI clash

An uninterrupted game beckons fans when the Gujarat Titans (GT) square off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, May 26.

GT's dominant run in IPL 2023 was stopped by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. The defending champions fell 15 runs short while chasing 173 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

However, these are familiar territories for Hardik Pandya and his boys. They have won four out of seven home games this season. The Titans also won the IPL 2022 final at this venue, beating the Rajasthan Royals.

GT will look to put the loss in the past and come all guns blazing against Mumbai in a bid to book a final berth for the second consecutive time.

MI, meanwhile, have been a different beast when it comes to playoffs, winning 14 out of 20 matches at this stage. Moreover, they are the only side to beat the Titans more than once in IPL's history.

Mumbai will be brimming with confidence after a thumping win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the five-time champions have peaked at the right time and will hope to keep the momentum going and set up a final date with CSK on Sunday.

Ahmedabad weather - Narendra Modi Stadium weather report on May 26 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action is expected on Friday when the GT square off against the MI at the Narendra Modi Stadium. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the high-octane game. However, there will be significant cloud cover, ranging around 45 percent.

Meanwhile, the temperature will hover between 32 and 37 degrees Celsius. However, it will be extremely hot and humid and the real feeling will be around 38 degrees Celsius.

GT vs MI Squads

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Urvil Patel, and Yash Dayal.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, and Raghav Goyal.

