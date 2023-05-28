IPL 2023 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report on May 28 for today's GT vs CSK final

Much to the dismay of fans, there might be several rain breaks when the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns in the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

After finishing second in the points table, the Super Kings defeated the Titans by 15 runs at the Chepauk to book a final berth. Batting first, they scored 172 runs, riding on an 87-run opening stand between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway.

The bowler then did an exceptional job to contain a star-studded Gujarat battle to make it to the final. Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, and Maheesh Theekshana picked up two wickets apiece.

On the other hand, GT had to take a longer route to reach their second consecutive final.

After losing to CSK, the defending champions squared off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2. The Titans thrashed them by 81 runs to set up a date with Chennai. Shubman Gill scored a magical hundred before Mohit Sharma's five-wicket haul derailed the run chase of the five-time champions.

Ahmedabad weather - Narendra Modi Stadium weather report on May 28 - Rain predicted

Several rain breaks are anticipated when the GT host the CSK lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. According to accuweather.com, there is a chance of heavy rainfall since the afternoon. There is also a chance of thunderstorms during the game.

The temperature, meanwhile, will hover around 30 and 36 degree Celsius, with significant cloud cover. The humidity will be around 50 percent.

GT vs CSK Squads

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, and Yash Dayal.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, and Nishant Sindhu.

