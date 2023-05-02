IPL 2023 weather update: Ahmedabad weather update on May 2 for today's GT vs DC clash

No rain interruption is expected when the Gujarat Titans (GT) host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 44th match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, May 2.

Both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far. While GT are placed at the top of the IPL 2023 points table with six wins from eight games, DC find themselves last in the standings. The Capitals have managed to win two out of their eight fixtures.

GT are coming into the contest on the back of a thrilling win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. The defending champions chased down 180 runs with 13 balls to spare, riding on an unbeaten 24-ball 51 from Vijay Shankar.

GT will hope to secure their fourth consecutive win when they return to familiar territory and strengthen their position at the top of the points table.

The Capitals, on the other hand, went down against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last game after winning two on the trot. DC fell nine runs short while chasing 198 after another poor effort from their misfiring middle order.

Delhi would want their players, including skipper David Warner, to step up and get their campaign back on track. The batting-friendly conditions in Ahmedabad might suit Warner's game as DC look to return to winning ways.

Ahmedabad weather - Narendra Modi Stadium weather report on May 2 - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted game beckons fans when Gujarat square off against DC at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation during the game. However, the cloud cover is expected to be around 50 percent.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will vary between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius, with the humidity level expected to be in the 50s.

