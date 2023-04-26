IPL 2023 weather update: Bengaluru weather report on April 26 for today's RCB vs KKR clash

Fans can expect a couple of rain breaks when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 26.

RCB are coming into the contest on the back of a two-match winning streak. They defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven runs in their last match. The RCB bowlers did exceedingly well to defend 189 runs, with death-over specialist Harshal Patel finally coming good, returning with figures of 3/32 from his four overs. David Willey also did excellently well at the death, finishing with 1/26 from his full quota of overs.

RCB will be high on confidence and hope to continue their winning run against Kolkata and move up the IPL 2023 points table.

KKR, on the other hand, have lost their last four matches and are stranded in eighth spot in the standings. They lost their last game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 49 runs in front of a jam-packed home crowd.

Kolkata were completely taken apart by their former player Ajinkya Rahane, who slammed a 29-ball 71 as CSK posted 235 runs on the board. In reply, Jason Roy and Rinku Singh tried their bit but lacked support from other batters as KKR fell short in the run chase.

They will hope to regroup and bounce back to keep themselves in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Bengaluru weather - Chinnaswamy Stadium weather report on April 26 - Rain predicted

A rain-interrupted game is on the cards when RCB host Kolkata at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. There is approximately a 50 percent chance of rain ahead of the game, which might force a delay at the start of the game.

However, much to the delight of fans, the percentage of precipitation comes down to seven percent when the game starts and it remains like that throughout the contest.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will hover between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius, with 55 percent humidity approximately.

Poll : 0 votes