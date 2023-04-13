IPL 2023 weather update: Mohali weather report on April 13 for today's PBKS vs GT clash

Fans can expect an uninterrupted contest when Punjab Kings (PBKS) host Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 18th match of IPL 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, April 13.

Both sides have had a decent run in the competition so far, with each winning two out of their three matches. Moreover, both teams lost their last outings after winning their first two games. While the Titans dropped points against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Kings went down against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Gujarat's loss against KKR was largely due to Rinku Singh's heroics as he smashed five sixes off the final deliveries to hand his side an improbable win. Despite the defeat, GT are slowly getting into the groove, with players chipping in with significant contributions. Kane Williamson's absence has hardly been felt, with Sai Sudharsan doing more than a decent job.

While Vijay Shankar also played a quickfire knock against KKR, the bowlers too have been decent. Rashid Khan has been excellent in the last few games, with Mohammed Shami also doing a decent job in the powerplay.

With several players stepping up, GT will start as favorites against PBKS.

Punjab, meanwhile, will also be brimming with confidence after a relatively good start. PBKS will be boosted by the addition of Liam Livingstone, who joined the camp a couple of days back.

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. will look to bag their third win of the season and move up the IPL 2023 points table.

Mohali weather - Punjab Cricket Association weather report on April 13 - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted match beckons fans when PBKS play Gujarat on Thursday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game. There will be no cloud cover as well.

Meanwhile, the temperature will hover between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be around 18 percent and the real feel will be a degree or two less than the original temperature.

