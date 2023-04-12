IPL 2023 weather update: Chennai weather report on April 12 for today's CSK vs RR match

An uninterrupted game awaits fans when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 17th match of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, April 12.

RR have been one of the most dominant sides in the competition so far. They have won two out of their three games and are placed second in the IPL 2023 points table. The Royals' only defeat came against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their second game. But they bounced back in style, beating the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 57 runs in their last outing.

RR, meanwhile, might have to change their approach a bit as they have played on batting-friendly wickets so far. However, the likes of Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson have enjoyed a decent record against spinners and it shouldn't be a problem for them to adjust to the Chepauk surface.

Rajasthan's bowling has been among the best this season, with Trent Boult wreaking havoc with the new ball. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin have dominated the middle overs and will play a significant role on the turning Chepauk track.

CSK, on the other hand, will look to secure their third win in a row after losing their opening game against Gujarat Titans (GT). Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja have been in good form. CSK will be further bolstered following the arrival of Maheesh Theeksana, who will be available for Wednesday's game.

Ajinkya Rahane's brisk half-century on his debut for the Super Kings will also keep the team in good stead amid Ben Stokes' dismal form.

Overall, a cracker of a contest beckons as both teams eye two crucial points to keep their winning run going.

Chennai weather - MA Chidambaram Stadium weather report on April 12 - No rain predicted

There will be no rain breaks when CSK lock horns with RR on Wednesday. According to accuweather.com, there is no precipitation in the forecast during game time. The skies will also be clear with no cloud cover at all.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will hover around 30 degrees Celsius throughout the game. However, the original feel will be approximately four to five degrees higher than the original temperature. Hot and humid conditions will prevail, with humidity expected to be around 70 percent.

