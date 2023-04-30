IPL 2023 weather update: Chennai weather report on April 30 for today's CSK vs PBKS clash

A rain-filled encounter awaits fans when the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 41st match of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, April 30.

The Super Kings have had a good run in the competition, winning five out of their eight games. They have 10 points under their belt and are placed fourth in the IPL 2023 points table.

MS Dhoni and Co. are coming into the contest on the back of a 32-run defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals (RR). CSK failed to chase down 203 runs despite valiant efforts from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube.

Chennai will look to return to winning ways and come up in the IPL 2023 points table and be in the race for a top-four finish.

PBKS, on the other hand, are placed sixth in the standings with four wins and as many defeats from eight games. They lost against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last outing.

The bowlers had a rare day off, conceding 257 runs in 20 overs. In response, the batters put up a brave effort but could only manage 201, falling short by 56 runs. Punjab will hope to beat CSK and put their campaign back on track.

Chennai weather - MA Chidambaram Stadium weather report on April 30 - Rain predicted

Several rain-breaks are anticipated when CSK host Punjab in Chennai on Sunday, April 30. According to accuweather.com, there is a 50 percent chance of precipitation at the start of the game, which might delay the toss. However, it will go down to 18 percent as the game progresses.

The temperature will hover between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius during the contest. However, the real feeling will be almost five to six degrees higher than the original temperature. Humidity is expected to be around 70 percent, making it difficult for players.

Poll : 0 votes