IPL 2023 weather update: Chennai weather report on May 6 for today's CSK vs MI clash

Fans can expect several rain breaks when the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 49th match of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 6.

CSK haven't tasted success in their last three games. While they lost against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS), their last fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was called off due to inclement weather conditions.

Although CSK still find themselves in the third spot in the IPL 2023 points table with 11 points from 10 matches, they need to start winning games to be in the race for a top-four finish.

MI, on the other hand, have picked up gradually after a slow start. They are on a two-match winning streak and will look to stretch it to three.

While skipper Rohit Sharma is yet to fire with the bat, the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tim David have stepped up for the five-time champions. MI's bowlers have also done a decent job, with ace pacer Jofra Archer slowly getting into the groove.

Both teams will be vying for a victory with a chance to jump up to the second spot in the points table and put pressure on leaders Gujarat Titans (GT).

Chennai weather - MA Chidambaram Stadium weather report on May 6 - Rain predicted

Several rain breaks are anticipated when CSK host Mumbai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. According to accuweather.com, there is a 20 percent chance of precipitation at the start of the game.

It is expected to increase and there is a chance of thunderstorms at the fag end of the match. There will be significant cloud cover throughout the fixture.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will be around 30-31 degrees Celsius. The real feeling, however, will be approximately seven-eight degrees higher than the normal temperature, with the humidity expected to be in the 70s.

CSK vs MI Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, and Nishant Sindhu.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, and Raghav Goyal.

