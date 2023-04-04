IPL 2023 weather update: Delhi weather report on April 4 for DC vs GT match

An uninterrupted game awaits fans when Delhi Capitals (DC) host Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first IPL 2023 home game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 4.

Both teams have had contrasting starts to their IPL 2023 campaign. The Capitals suffered a 50-run defeat at the hands of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium. The Titans, on the other hand, defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets at home.

DC faltered mainly due to their poor batting against LSG. Apart from David Warner, who was also not at his usual best, none of the batters managed to score runs and looked clueless against Mark Wood, who picked up a five-wicket haul.

On the bowling front, the likes of Chetan Sakariya and Axar Patel leaked too many runs, which cost them dearly. Although they have received massive boosts with the arrivals of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi, it remains to be seen whether they will be available for selection.

The DC think tank, headed by head coach Ricky Ponting and director of cricket Sourav Ganguly, will have a lot to work on as they look to return to winning ways.

The Titans, on the other hand, picked up exactly where they left off last year and produced a team effort to humble CSK. However, Hardik Pandya and Co. will have to find a suitable option for the No. 3 slot after Kane Williamson was ruled out for the remainder of the competition with an injury that he copped in the first game against Chennai.

Delhi Weather - Arun Jaitley Stadium weather report on April 4 - No rain predicted

Delhi witnessed scattered rains last week, which will keep fans a bit worried. However, there is no precipitation in the forecast when DC host GT on Tuesday, and a full 40-overs of action is expected.

The temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius at the start of the game and will go down to a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius. The real feel, however, will be a degree or two lower than the original temperature.

The weather is expected to be pleasant and a good game of cricket is on the cards.

Poll : 0 votes