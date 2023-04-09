IPL 2023 weather update: Hyderabad weather report on April 9 for today's SRH vs PBKS clash

Fans can anticipate a full 40-over game when SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, April 9.

Punjab have made a superb start to their campaign, winning two in two. This is the first time PBKS have won their first two games of the season in the last three years.

The Kings lost Jonny Bairstow ahead of IPL 2023, with the absence of Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada further weakening their squad. However, cameos from Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma have done wonders for Punjab. Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa have also chipped in with valuable contributions.

Although PBKS' bowling lacks the required depth, quality efforts from Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis have yielded dividends. Punjab will look to replicate their early-season success and extend their winning run.

SRH, on the other hand, have lost both their games and are in a spot of bother. They lost to the Rajasthan Royals at home before going down to the Lucknow Super Giants.

Skipper Aiden Markram's inclusion in the second game didn't help the team's cause as he was out for a duck. Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal's indifferent form didn't help the side either.

However, SRH will look to put those two defeats behind them and come out all guns blazing in search of their maiden win of the season.

Hyderabad weather - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium weather report on April 9 - No rain predicted

Fans can expect a full game when SRH lock horns with Punjab in Hyderabad on Sunday. According to accuweather.com. there is no forecast of rain throughout the game. There will be no cloud cover as well.

Meanwhile, the temperature will hover around 28-33 degrees Celsius with 40 percent humidity. Pleasant weather beckons both teams and a good game of cricket is expected.

