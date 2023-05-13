IPL 2023 weather update: Hyderabad weather report on May 13 for today's SRH vs LSG clash

Fans can expect an uninterrupted contest when the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, May 13.

SRH currently occupy the penultimate position in the standings with eight points from 10 games. However, they still have a chance to make it to the playoffs if they win all their remaining games and other results also go in their favor.

Aiden Markram and Co. will be high on confidence they eked out a last-ball win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last game. With five runs required off the last ball, Sandeep Sharma bowled a no-ball to bring the equation down to four needed off the final delivery. Abdul Samad then smacked a six to hand SRH a vital win.

LSG, on the other hand, will return to action after a long break. Their last game was a defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 7. They have won only one out of their last five games and need to win their remaining games to give themselves a chance of making it to the top four.

Hyderabad weather - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium weather report on May 13 - No rain predicted

A full 40-over game is on the cards when SRH host the Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all throughout the game. However, the cloud cover will be in the 70s.

Meanwhile, the temperature will be on the higher side, hovering between 36 and 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be in the 20s.

SRH vs LSG Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy, and Umran Malik.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Karun Nair, Naveen-ul-Haq, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, and Karan Sharma.

