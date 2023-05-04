IPL 2023 weather update: Hyderabad weather report on May 4 for today's SRH vs KKR clash

Fans can expect several rain breaks when SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 4.

Both teams are languishing in the bottom half of the IPL 2023 points table and will hope to win the match and move up the standings. While KKR are placed eighth with three wins from nine matches, SRH find themselves one spot below their opponents.

The Knight Riders are coming into this contest on the back of a defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens. They failed to defend 179 runs as Gujarat cruised home with 13 balls to spare and seven wickets in hand.

KKR will have to play out of their skins against the SunRisers to keep themselves in the hunt for a top-four finish.

SRH, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after beating the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last game. They successfully defended 197 runs, thanks to another clinical bowling performance by Mayank Markande.

Aiden Markram and Co. will look to continue their winning run and be in the running for a playoff berth.

Hyderabad weather - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium weather report on May 4 - Rain predicted

There will be a few rain breaks when SRH host Kolkata in Hyderabad on Thursday. According to accuweather.com, there is a 14 percent chance of precipitation at the start of the game, but it increases to 50 percent as the game progresses. There is also a chance of thunderstorms at the fag end of the game.

Meanwhile, the temperature will hover around 28 to 31 degrees Celsius, with humidity expected to be in the 80s.

SRH vs KKR Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Nitish Reddy.

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, and Aarya Desai.

