IPL 2023 weather update: Jaipur weather report on April 19 for today's RR vs LSG clash

Fans can expect an uninterrupted contest when the Rajasthan Royals (RR) face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday, April 19.

RR are placed at the top of the standings with four wins from five matches. They only dropped points against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first home game in Guwahati.

Sanju Samson and Co. have been the team to beat this season. They have performed like a well-oiled machine, with players stepping up every time RR have been in trouble.

They defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in the last game. Despite being reduced to 55/4 while chasing 178 runs, Samson and Shimron Hetmyer scored half-centuries to take the team home.

The 2008 IPL winners will be oozing with confidence and will look to continue their winning run tonight.

LSG, on the other hand, have lost two out of their five games and have six points to their name. KL Rahul and Co. went down against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings and are currently second in the standings.

The Super Giants were handed a narrow defeat by PBKS in their last fixture on home soil. Batting first, they could only muster 159/8 in their 20 overs on the back of a half-century from skipper Rahul. The bowlers did well to keep LSG in the contest but a half-century from Sikandar Raza and a cameo from Shahrukh Khan (23* off 10) took the Kings home.

LSG will look to put the defeat in the past and put their campaign back on track as soon as possible in a fast-moving competition like the IPL.

Jaipur weather - Sawai Mansingh Stadium weather report on April 19 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action is anticipated when RR and LSG lock horns in Jaipur on Wednesday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game. However, there will be a significant cloud cover, hovering around 90 percent.

Temperatures will hover between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius. However, the humidity will be on the lesser side and the real feel will be a degree or two less than the original temperature.

Poll : 0 votes