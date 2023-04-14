IPL 2023 weather update: Kolkata weather report on April 14 for today's KKR vs SRH clash

A hot and humid day awaits players when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, April 14.

After losing against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first IPL 2023 game, KKR bounced back to win two matches on the trot. SRH, on the other hand, secured their first win of the season by beating Punjab at home after losing two on the trot.

The Knight Riders will be brimming with confidence after Rinku Singh's stellar display against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last game. With 29 runs required off the last over, the left-handed batter smashed five consecutive sixes to take his side over the line.

However, the think tank will be worried about KKR not performing as a team. Ace all-rounder Andre Russell is yet to fire either with the bat or ball, while the top order has been an area of concern right from the start of the tournament.

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das and England's Jason Roy will be available for this game. It remains to be seen what overseas combinations KKR will adopt to keep their winning run going.

SRH, on the other hand, had a comfortable victory against PBKS. Rahul Tripathi and skipper Aiden Markram looked good with the bat, while Marco Jansen and Mayank Markande starred on the bowling front.

However, the SunRisers think tank will be worried about Harry Brook's dismal form with the bat. Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan have also been a touch expensive, which will give the management a good headache ahead of their next game against an in-form Kolkata side.

Kolkata weather - Eden Gardens weather report on April 14 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action beckons fans at Eden Gardens between KKR and SRH. The city has seen no rain over the last two weeks and is expected to remain the same on Friday, according to the weather forecast. There will be no cloud cover as well.

Meanwhile, the temperature will also be on the higher side, hovering around 35-37 degrees Celsius. Humidity is expected to be around 50 percent throughout the game.

