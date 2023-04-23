IPL 2023 weather update: Kolkata weather report on April 23 for today's KKR vs CSK clash

Fans can expect an uninterrupted contest when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 22.

Both teams have had contrasting IPL 2023 campaigns so far. While CSK have won four out of their six games and currently occupy the third spot, KKR are eighth in the standings. Kolkata have managed to win only two out of their six fixtures.

CSK won their last game convincingly by seven wickets against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The four-time champions have performed exceedingly well this season and MS Dhoni and Co. will look to continue their winning run.

KKR, on the other hand, went down against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last game. The Kolkata batters failed yet again as they could only muster 127 runs while batting first. The bowlers did well to take the game deep but couldn't save the day as DC won the contest with four balls to spare.

Kolkata will hope to return to winning ways and keep themselves in the fray for a top-four finish.

Kolkata weather - Eden Gardens weather report on April 23 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action is anticipated when KKR and CSK lock horns in Kolkata on Sunday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game. Cloud cover will be around 25 percent.

Temperatures will hover between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius. However, the humidity will be on the lesser side, making it a little easier for the players.

KKR vs CSK squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Litton Das(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, and Aarya Desai.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Bhagath Varma, and Nishant Sindhu.

