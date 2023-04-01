IPL 2023 weather update: Lucknow weather report on April 1 for LSG vs DC match

An uninterrupted game awaits fans when the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 1.

The Super Giants had a superb start to their IPL campaign in 2022, making it to the playoffs. However, they lost the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 14 runs to crash out of the competition.

The KL Rahul-led side have made some key purchases to bolster their squad at the mini-auction in December last year. They roped in the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, and Yash Thakur.

LSG, however, will miss the services of Quinton de Kock in the first game as the South African keeper-batter is busy with international duty. Despite that, the Lucknow-based franchise has the required firepower to start their campaign on a winning note against the Delhi Capitals.

DC, on the other hand, will be without their regular captain Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter has been ruled out of the entire season due to multiple injuries he suffered during a car accident last year. Senior batter David Warner will lead the side in his absence.

The Capitals looked like a solid unit last year but missed out on a playoff berth by the barest margin. With the likes of Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly at the helm, DC are expected to come up with all guns blazing and play an entertaining brand of cricket this year.

Lucknow weather - Ekana Cricket Stadium weather report on April 1 - No rain predicted

While Lucknow has witnessed some scattered rain in the past couple of days, there is no precipitation in the forecast on match day. Fans can expect a full 40-over game when LSG lock horns with DC in Lucknow for the third IPL 2023 game.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will hover between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be a degree less than the original temperature, with humidity ranging in the 50s.

