IPL 2023 weather update: Lucknow weather report on April 7 for LSG vs SRH match

An uninterrupted game awaits fans when the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 7.

LSG have had a contrasting start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign, winning and losing one apiece. After beating Delhi Capitals (DC) in their first match, the Super Giants went down against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a close game. They fell 12 runs short while chasing 217 as none of the LSG batters managed to capitalize on their start.

KL Rahul and Co., however, will be bolstered by the presence of wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock. The think tank is likely to have a selection headache as to who to pick between the South African star and Kyle Mayers, who has scored two fifties in as many games.

SRH, on the other hand, suffered a massive 72-run defeat in their first game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The bowlers conceded way too many runs as Sanju Samson and Co. posted 203/5. The batters also couldn't step up, managing only 131/8 in response.

The likes of Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, and Rahul Tripathi, among others, have failed to step up and will be desperate to bounce back. SRH skipper Aiden Markram has joined the squad and will be available for selection.

Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has also landed in India, and with a full squad available, SRH will be desperate to put their campaign back on track.

Lucknow weather - Ekana Cricket Stadium weather report on April 7 - No rain predicted

Pleasant weather is expected when LSG lock horns with SRH on Friday, April 7. The temperature will hover between 24 and 31 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be around 20 percent.

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game and hence, a full 40 overs of action is on the cards.

