IPL 2023 weather update: Mohali weather report on April 20 for today's PBKS vs RCB tie

Fans can expect rain delays when Punjab Kings (PBKS) host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, April 20.

Both teams have had mixed outings in IPL 2023 so far. PBKS are fifth in the standings with three wins out of five games. RCB, on the other hand, languish in the eighth spot with only two victories from their five outings.

The Kings produced a stellar performance in their last game to beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who are second in the points table. Stand-in skipper Sam Curran led the side from the front, picking up three crucial wickets to restrict Lucknow to 159/8. Sikandar Raza scored an excellent fifty to keep the team in the hunt before Shahrukh Khan's blitz took Punjab over the line.

PBKS will look to sustain their winning momentum, something they have lacked over the last couple of seasons.

Bangalore, on the other hand, will head into the contest on the back of an eight-run defeat in a high-scoring encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The RCB bowlers once again endured a disappointing outing. While the batters did put up a brave fight, they couldn't close out the game after a lean showing from the middle order.

Like Punjab, the Royal Challengers will also seek consistency and put their campaign back on track.

Mohali weather - Punjab Cricket Association Stadium weather report on April 20 - Rain predicted

Mohali is likely to witness scattered rain when Punjab square off against the Royal Challengers on Thursday. According to accuweather.com, there is approximately a seven percent chance of precipitation throughout the game, with a cloud cover of 75 percent. However, this is more of a passing shower, and it is unlikely that there will be any loss of overs.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will hover between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius, with relatively 30 percent humidity. However, the real feel will be a degree less than the original temperature.

