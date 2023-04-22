IPL 2023 weather update: Mumbai weather report on April 22 for today's MI vs PBKS match

Hot and humid weather conditions await players as Mumbai Indians (MI) square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 31st match of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 22.

Mumbai have scripted a superb turnaround, winning three on the trot after losing their first two games. The five-time IPL champions are slowly getting into the groove, which might be a worrying sign for the other teams.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has played a few short cameos while a big knock seems round the corner. Cameron Green scored a match-winning half-century in the last game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), while Tilak Varma has been in good form.

Bowling is also coming off nicely for Mumbai despite the absence of ace pacer Jofra Archer. Riley Meredith and Jason Behrendorff have done a decent job along with senior leg-spinner Piyush Chawla.

Mumbai will hope to continue their winning momentum against Punjab, who suffered a crushing defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a couple of nights ago.

The absence of skipper Shikhar Dhawan has hurt PBKS big time. Liam Livingstone returned to action in the last game but couldn't make an impact. Matthew Short, who has been preferred ahead of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, has also flattered to deceive.

Despite problems aplenty, PBKS will look to play out of their skin to halt Mumbai's winning run and bring their own campaign back on track.

Mumbai weather - Wankhede Stadium weather report on April 22 - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted match beckons fans when Mumbai lock horns with Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. According to accuweather.com, there is no precipitation in the forecast, with no significant cloud cover.

Temperatures will hover around 30-29 degrees Celsius during the match. However, the real feeling will be a degree or two higher than the original temperature, with the humidity expected to be around 65 percent.

