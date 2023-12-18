IPL 2024 auction telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. After over 1,000 players registered for the auction, the final list was pruned down to a pool of 333 players.

Of the 333 players who will go under the gavel during the IPL 2024 auction, 214 are Indian cricketers, while 119 are overseas players of which two players are from associate nations - David Wiese of Namibia and Paul van Meekeren of the Netherlands.

The youngest and oldest players to feature in the auction are both from Afghanistan - Allah Ghazanfar (16) is an off-spinner, while Mohammad Nabi, who will turn 39 on January 1 is a seasoned all-rounder.

While over 300 players have been shortlisted for the auction, a maximum of 77 slots can be filled up by the franchises with up to 30 of them being for overseas cricketers. Further, 23 players are part of the highest base price category of ₹2 crore, while 13 players have a reserve price of ₹1.5 crore.

IPL 2024 auction: Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the Indian Premier League 2024 auction will be available on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

According to a post on Star Sports' official Instagram handle, the coverage of the auction will begin at 12 PM IST, while the bidding will start at 1 PM IST.

IPL 2024 auction: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the IPL 2024 auction in India will be available on the JioCinema app as well as the website.

Pacer Harshal Patel and all-rounder Shardul Thakur are among the prominent Indian names that will be part of the Indian Premier League 2024 auction. Among overseas cricketers, the likes of Harry Brook, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Rachin Ravindra, and Wanindu Hasaranga could be in high demand.

The IPL franchises have a combined salary cap of ₹262.95 crore for the auction. Gujarat Titans (₹38.15 crore) have the biggest purse available, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the most available slots - eight, four of them being overseas slots.