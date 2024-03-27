CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The seventh encounter of IPL 2024 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, March 26, turned out to be a lopsided affair, with the defending champions sealing an impressive 63-run win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Batting first, CSK rode on a strong opening partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad (46) and Rachin Ravindra (46). However, it was a powerful knock from Shivam Dube (53) which took the limelight and helped CSK post a challenging 206.

In reply, GT batters succumbed to the scoreboard pressure as they kept losing wickets regularly. None of their batters crossed the 40-run mark as the visitors were restricted to just 143/8.

Now that the CSK vs GT match of IPL 2024 has concluded, here's a look at the scorecard, records broken, stats and award winners from this game.

List of all award winners in CSK vs GT match, IPL 2024

Shivam Dube receiving the Player of the Match honors

While it was a complete team effort by CSK, Shivam Dube's heroics with the bat earned him the Player of the Match award on Tuesday. The southpaw was in a breathtaking touch as he muscled five sixes and two fours for his 23-ball 51.

Other players impressed fans with their brilliant performances as well, and here's a look at the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Rachin Ravindra (Strike rate of 230)

Most sixes in the Match: Shivam Dube (5 sixes)

Most fours in the Match: Rachin Ravindra (6 fours)

Player of the Match: Shivam Dube (51 off 23)

CSK vs GT Match scorecard

Match scorecard of CSK vs GT match

After being put to bat first, CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (46) and Rachin Ravindra (46) provided a solid foundation with a strong partnership of 62 runs off only 32 balls.

While Ajinkya Rahane scored a run-a-ball 12, Shivam Dube hammered 51 runs off only 23 deliveries. Sameer Rizvi, in his debut IPL innings, also showed what he has to offer as the youngster clobbered 14 runs in his six-ball cameo.

Rashid Khan picked up two wickets for GT but leaked 49 runs in his four overs.

Sai Sudharsan's painstaking 31-ball 37 was the highest individual score by a GT batter on Tuesday. None of their batters converted their starts, with Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller getting dismissed on 21 each.

Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande and Mustafizur Rahman bagged two wickets each in the second innings.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans game

Here is a list of the important stats and records from the recently concluded CSK vs. GT IPL 2024 match:

With his two wickets inside the first five overs, Deepak Chahar now has the second-most wickets in IPL powerplays. Chahar now has 56 scalps, only five behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 61.

Chennai Super Kings recorded a 63-run win vs Gujarat Titans at Chepauk. This is now the biggest IPL victory against GT (by runs). The previous highest was the Mumbai Indians' (MI) 27-run win last season.

Sameer Rizvi started his IPL career with a fabulous six off the very first ball over the leg side. In doing so, he has become only the second-ever CSK player to smash a six while facing his first ball in the IPL.