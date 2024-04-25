IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after DC vs GT match (Updated)

Delhi Capitals (DC) took on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 40th match of IPL 2024 on Wednesday, April 24, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

GT won the toss and elected to bowl. DC lost their first three wickets for just 44. Axar Patel received a promotion in the batting order and came out to bat at No. 3. The all-rounder grabbed the opportunity with both hands and returned with 66 off 43.

Skipper Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 88 runs off 43. Tristan Stubbs provided the finishing touch with 26 off seven as DC posted 224-4. Sandeep Warrier was the pick of the bowlers with 3-15.

GT lost the wicket of skipper Shubman Gill at the score of 13. Wriddhiman Saha and Sai Sudharsan added 82 for the second wicket. Sudharsan continued his brilliant run this season with 65 off 39. David Miller scored his first half-century of the season and made 55 off 23.

The match went into the last over, where GT required 19 runs to win. Mukesh Kumar scored 14 runs, helping DC win by four runs. Rasikh Dar Salam was the most successful bowler for DC with 3-44 in four overs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 8 8 2 379 113* 63.16 252 150.39 1 2 - 36 16 2 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 8 8 2 349 108* 58.16 245 142.44 1 2 - 38 10 3 RR Pant (DC) 9 9 2 342 88* 48.85 212 161.32 - 3 - 27 21 4 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 9 9 - 334 65 37.11 259 128.95 - 1 - 35 5 5 TM Head (SRH) 6 6 - 324 102 54 150 216 1 2 - 39 18 6 R Parag (RR) 8 7 2 318 84* 63.6 197 161.42 - 3 - 22 20 7 SV Samson (RR) 8 8 3 314 82* 62.8 206 152.42 - 3 - 29 13 8 S Dube (CSK) 8 8 2 311 66* 51.83 183 169.94 - 3 - 23 22 9 Shubman Gill (GT) 9 9 1 304 89* 38 208 146.15 - 2 - 27 9 10 RG Sharma (MI) 8 8 1 303 105* 43.28 186 162.9 1 - 1 31 18

Virat Kohli remains atop the IPL 2024 runs leaderboard with 379 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 150.39. Ruturaj Gaikwad is second with 349 runs in eight outings at an average of 58.16.

Rishabh Pant has jumped to third with 342 runs in nine games at an average of 48.85 and a strike rate of 161.32. Sai Sudharsan has moved to fourth with 334 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 129.45.

Travis Head has slipped to fifth from third with 324 runs in six outings at an average of 54. Riyan Parag has moved to sixth from fourth with 318 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 161.42.

Sanju Samson has slipped to seventh from fifth with 314 runs in eight outings at an average of 62.8. Shivam Dube has moved to eighth from sixth with 311 runs in eight matches at an average of 51.83 and a strike rate of 169.94.

Shubman Gill remains ninth with 304 runs in nine games at an average of 38. Rohit Sharma has slipped to 10th from seventh with 303 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 162.9.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JJ Bumrah (MI) 8 8 192 32 - 204 13 5/21 15.69 6.37 14.76 - 1 2 YS Chahal (RR) 8 8 180 30 - 265 13 3/11 20.38 8.83 13.84 - - 3 HV Patel (PBKS) 8 8 174 29 - 278 13 3/15 21.38 9.58 13.38 - - 4 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 6 6 144 24 - 181 12 4/55 15.08 7.54 12 1 - 5 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 7 7 165 27.3 - 277 12 4/29 23.08 10.07 13.75 1 - 6 G Coetzee (MI) 8 8 171 28.3 - 288 12 4/34 24 10.1 14.25 1 - 7 M Pathirana (CSK) 5 5 120 20 - 152 11 4/28 13.81 7.6 10.9 1 - 8 SM Curran (PBKS) 8 8 144 24 - 211 11 3/28 19.18 8.79 13.09 - - 9 T Natarajan (SRH) 5 5 120 20 1 170 10 4/19 17 8.5 12 1 - 10 Mukesh Kumar (DC) 6 6 123 20.3 - 209 10 3/14 20.9 10.19 12.3 - -

Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024 with13 wickets in eight matches at an economy of 6.37. Yuzvendra Chahal remains second with 13 wickets in eight outings at an average of 20.38.

Harshal Patel remains third with 13 wickets in eight games at a strike rate of 13.38. Kuldeep Yadav has jumped to fourth from eighth with 12 wickets in six games at an economy of 7.54.

Mustafizur Rahman has slipped to fifth from fourth with 12 wickets in seven matches at a strike rate of 13.75. Gerald Coetzee has moved to sixth from fifth with12 wickets in eight innings at an economy of 10.10.

Matheesha Pathirana is down from sixth to seventh with 11 wickets in five matches at an average of 13.81. Sam Curran has slipped to eighth from seventh with 11 wickets in eight matches at an average of 19.18.

T Natarajan remains ninth with 10 wickets in five IPL 2024 games at an average of 17. Mukesh Kumar has jumped to 10th place with 10 wickets in eight matches at an average of 20.90.

