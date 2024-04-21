IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after DC vs SRH match (Updated)

Delhi Capitals (DC) faced Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 35th match of IPL 2024 on Saturday, April 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

DC won the toss and elected to bowl. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma provided a solid start to SRH, adding 131 runs for the first wicket in just 6.2 overs. Head scored 89 off 32 and was the highest scorer as SRH eventually made 266-7. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the DC bowlers with 4-55 in four overs.

DC were bundled out for 199 in response. Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, and Rishabh Pant played crucial knock for DC, but they weren't enough. T Natarajan was the most successful bowler for SRH with four wickets for 19 runs, including a maiden over.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 7 7 2 361 113* 72.2 245 147.34 1 2 - 35 14 2 TM Head (SRH) 6 6 - 324 102 54 150 216 1 2 - 39 18 3 R Parag (RR) 7 7 2 318 84* 63.6 197 161.42 - 3 - 22 20 4 RG Sharma (MI) 7 7 1 297 105* 49.5 181 164.08 1 - 1 30 18 5 KL Rahul (LSG) 7 7 - 286 82 40.85 200 143 - 2 - 25 11 6 SP Narine (KKR) 6 6 - 276 109 46 147 187.75 1 1 - 26 20 7 SV Samson (RR) 7 7 2 276 82* 55.2 178 155.05 - 3 - 27 11 8 H Klaasen (SRH) 7 7 2 268 80* 53.6 135 198.51 - 3 - 9 26 9 Shubman Gill (GT) 7 7 1 263 89* 43.83 174 151.14 - 2 - 21 9 10 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 7 7 - 257 63 36.71 119 215.96 - 1 - 18 24

Virat Kohli leads the IPL 2024 batting charts with 361 runs in seven innings at an average of 72.2.

Travis Head has jumped to second with 324 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 216. Riyan Parag has slipped to third from second with 318 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 161.42.

Rohit Sharma has moved to fourth from third with 297 runs in seven innings at an average of 49.5. KL Rahul has slipped to fifth from fourth with 286 runs in seven games at an average of 40.85.

Sunil Narine has slipped to sixth from fifth with 276 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 187.75. Sanju Samson has moved to seventh from sixth with 276 runs in seven matches at an average of 55.20.

Heinrich Klaasen remains eighth with 268 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 198.51. Shubman Gill has moved to ninth position from seventh with 263 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 151.14.

Abhishek Sharma has moved to tenth with 257 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 215.96.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JJ Bumrah (MI) 7 7 168 28 - 167 13 5/21 12.84 5.96 12.92 - 1 2 YS Chahal (RR) 7 7 156 26 - 217 12 3/11 18.08 8.34 13 - - 3 G Coetzee (MI) 7 7 159 26.3 - 263 12 4/34 21.91 9.92 13.25 1 - 4 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 6 6 144 24 - 226 11 4/29 20.54 9.41 13.09 1 - 5 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 5 5 120 20 - 152 10 4/55 15.2 7.6 12 1 - 6 T Natarajan (SRH) 5 5 120 20 1 170 10 4/19 17 8.5 12 1 - 7 SM Curran (PBKS) 7 7 132 22 - 193 10 3/28 19.3 8.77 13.2 - - 8 K Rabada (PBKS) 7 7 168 28 - 233 10 2/18 23.3 8.32 16.8 - - 9 HV Patel (PBKS) 7 7 156 26 - 263 10 3/31 26.3 10.11 15.6 - - 10 KK Ahmed (DC) 8 8 186 31 2 280 10 2/21 28 9.03 18.6 - -

Jasprit Bumrah leads the IPL 2024 bowling charts with 13 wickets in seven matches at a strike rate of 12.92.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the second-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 18.08. Gerald Coetzee is third with 12 wickets in seven games at an economy of 9.92.

Mustafizur Rahman is fourth with 11 wickets in six matches at an average of 20.54. Kuldeep Yadav has jumped to fifth with 10 wickets in five games at an average of 15.20.

T Natarajan has jumped to sixth with 10 wickets in five outings at an average of 17. Sam Curran has moved to seventh from fifth with 10 wickets in seven matches at a strike rate of 13.2.

Kagiso Rabada has moved to eighth position from seventh with 10 wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.30. Harshal Patel has slipped to ninth from eighth with 10 wickets in seven games at an economy of 10.11.

Khaleel Ahmed has slipped to tenth from sixth with 10 wickets in eight matches at an average of 28.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback