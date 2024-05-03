IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after MI vs KKR match (Updated)

Mumbai Indians (MI) took on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday, May 3, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
MI won the toss and elected to bowl. KKR lost their first three wickets in the Powerplay and scored 57 runs in the first six overs. Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey were the only batters who scored more than 20 runs for the team. Iyer made 70 runs off 52 deliveries and was the highest scorer for the team while Pandey scored 42 runs off 31 deliveries.
Nuwan Thushara and Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets each for MI. Hardik Pandya took two wickets for 44 runs in four overs. KKR were bundled out for 169 runs in 19.5 overs.
MI didn’t have a great start to their chase either and lost three wickets in the powerplay. Suryakumar Yadav played a splendid knock of 56 runs off 35 deliveries; however, it wasn't enough. MI were bundled out for 145 runs and lost the match by 24 runs. Mitchell Starc was the most successful bowler for KKR and took four wickets for 33 runs in 3.5 overs.
IPL 2024 Most Runs List
Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in first place on this list and has made 509 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 146.68. Virat Kohli is still the second-highest run-scorer and has amassed a total of 500 runs in 10 innings at an average of 71.42.
Sai Sudharsan is still in third place and has made 418 runs in 10 matches at an average of 46.44. Riyan Parag is still in fourth position and has scored 409 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 159.14.
KL Rahul is still the fifth-highest run-scorer and has made 406 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 142.95. Rishabh Pant is still in sixth position and has made 398 runs in 11 matches at an average of 44.22.
Philip Salt has jumped to seventh place from eighth and has made 397 runs in 10 matches innings at a strike rate of 180.45. Travis Head has slipped to eighth place from seventh and has scored 396 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 194.11.
Sanju Samson is still in ninth position and has made 385 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 159.09. Sunil Narine is still in 10th place and has amassed 380 runs in 10 matches at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 179.24.
IPL 2024 Most Wickets List
Jasprit Bumrah has jumped back to the top position from second and has taken 17 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 16.11. T. Natarajan has slipped to second place from first and has picked 15 wickets in eight matches at a strike rate of 12.80.
Mustafizur Rahman is still in third place and has 14 wickets to his name in nine innings at an average of 22.71. Harshal Patel is still the fourth-highest wicket-taker and has taken 14 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 10.24.
Matheesha Pathirana is still in fifth place and has picked 13 wickets in six games at a strike rate of 10.15. Sunil Narine has jumped to sixth place and has taken 13 wickets in 10 outings at an average of 20.30, an economy of 6.68, and a strike rate of 18.23.
Mukesh Kumar has slipped to seventh position from sixth and has picked 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 21.69. Varun Chakravarthy has jumped to the eighth place and has taken 13 wickets in 10 innings at an economy of 8.63.
Gerald Coetzee has slipped to ninth place from seventh and has picked 13 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 26.23. Arshdeep Singh has moved to 10th position from eighth and has 13 wickets to his name in 10 outings at an economy of 10.01.
