IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after MI vs KKR match (Updated)

Mumbai Indians (MI) took on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday, May 3, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI won the toss and elected to bowl. KKR lost their first three wickets in the Powerplay and scored 57 runs in the first six overs. Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey were the only batters who scored more than 20 runs for the team. Iyer made 70 runs off 52 deliveries and was the highest scorer for the team while Pandey scored 42 runs off 31 deliveries.

Nuwan Thushara and Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets each for MI. Hardik Pandya took two wickets for 44 runs in four overs. KKR were bundled out for 169 runs in 19.5 overs.

MI didn’t have a great start to their chase either and lost three wickets in the powerplay. Suryakumar Yadav played a splendid knock of 56 runs off 35 deliveries; however, it wasn't enough. MI were bundled out for 145 runs and lost the match by 24 runs. Mitchell Starc was the most successful bowler for KKR and took four wickets for 33 runs in 3.5 overs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 10 10 2 509 108* 63.62 347 146.68 1 4 0 53 15 2 V Kohli (RCB) 10 10 3 500 113* 71.42 339 147.49 1 4 0 46 20 3 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 10 10 1 418 84* 46.44 308 135.71 0 2 0 43 9 4 R Parag (RR) 10 9 2 409 84* 58.42 257 159.14 0 4 0 30 25 5 KL Rahul (LSG) 10 10 0 406 82 40.6 284 142.95 0 3 0 37 15 6 RR Pant (DC) 11 11 2 398 88* 44.22 251 158.56 0 3 0 31 24 7 PD Salt (KKR) 10 10 1 397 89* 44.11 220 180.45 0 4 1 45 22 8 TM Head (SRH) 9 9 0 396 102 44 204 194.11 1 3 0 46 22 9 SV Samson (RR) 10 10 4 385 82* 64.16 242 159.09 0 4 1 36 17 10 SP Narine (KKR) 10 10 0 380 109 38 212 179.24 1 2 0 40 25

Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in first place on this list and has made 509 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 146.68. Virat Kohli is still the second-highest run-scorer and has amassed a total of 500 runs in 10 innings at an average of 71.42.

Sai Sudharsan is still in third place and has made 418 runs in 10 matches at an average of 46.44. Riyan Parag is still in fourth position and has scored 409 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 159.14.

KL Rahul is still the fifth-highest run-scorer and has made 406 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 142.95. Rishabh Pant is still in sixth position and has made 398 runs in 11 matches at an average of 44.22.

Philip Salt has jumped to seventh place from eighth and has made 397 runs in 10 matches innings at a strike rate of 180.45. Travis Head has slipped to eighth place from seventh and has scored 396 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 194.11.

Sanju Samson is still in ninth position and has made 385 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 159.09. Sunil Narine is still in 10th place and has amassed 380 runs in 10 matches at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 179.24.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JJ Bumrah (MI) 11 11 263 43.5 0 274 17 5/21 16.11 6.25 15.47 0 1 2 T Natarajan (SRH) 8 8 192 32 1 287 15 4/19 19.13 8.96 12.8 1 0 3 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 9 9 206 34.2 1 318 14 4/29 22.71 9.26 14.71 1 0 4 HV Patel (PBKS) 10 10 198 33 0 338 14 3/15 24.14 10.24 14.14 0 0 5 M Pathirana (CSK) 6 6 132 22 0 169 13 4/28 13 7.68 10.15 1 0 6 SP Narine (KKR) 10 10 237 39.3 0 264 13 2/17 20.3 6.68 18.23 0 0 7 Mukesh Kumar (DC) 7 7 153 25.3 0 282 13 3/14 21.69 11.05 11.76 0 0 8 CV Varun (KKR) 10 10 216 36 0 311 13 3/16 23.92 8.63 16.61 0 0 9 G Coetzee (MI) 10 10 201 33.3 0 341 13 4/34 26.23 10.17 15.46 1 0 10 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 10 10 212 35.2 0 354 13 4/29 27.23 10.01 16.3 1 0

Jasprit Bumrah has jumped back to the top position from second and has taken 17 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 16.11. T. Natarajan has slipped to second place from first and has picked 15 wickets in eight matches at a strike rate of 12.80.

Mustafizur Rahman is still in third place and has 14 wickets to his name in nine innings at an average of 22.71. Harshal Patel is still the fourth-highest wicket-taker and has taken 14 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 10.24.

Matheesha Pathirana is still in fifth place and has picked 13 wickets in six games at a strike rate of 10.15. Sunil Narine has jumped to sixth place and has taken 13 wickets in 10 outings at an average of 20.30, an economy of 6.68, and a strike rate of 18.23.

Mukesh Kumar has slipped to seventh position from sixth and has picked 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 21.69. Varun Chakravarthy has jumped to the eighth place and has taken 13 wickets in 10 innings at an economy of 8.63.

Gerald Coetzee has slipped to ninth place from seventh and has picked 13 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 26.23. Arshdeep Singh has moved to 10th position from eighth and has 13 wickets to his name in 10 outings at an economy of 10.01.

