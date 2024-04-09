IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs SRH match (Updated)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) faced Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Tuesday, April 9. Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh hosted the clash.

PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl. SRH lost three wickets inside the powerplay and made just 40 runs. Nitish Reddy emerged as the highest scorer for the team and made 64 runs off 37 deliveries. They posted a total of 182 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets for 29 runs in four overs.

PBKS lost three early wickets but the middle-order helped the team bounce back. Shashank Singh was again the hero for the team and remained unbeaten on 46 runs off 25 deliveries. However, PBKS made only 180 runs for the loss of six wickets, losing the match by two runs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 5 5 2 316 113* 105.33 216 146.29 1 2 - 29 12 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 5 5 - 191 45 38.2 148 129.05 - - - 20 2 3 H Klaasen (SRH) 5 5 2 186 80* 62 96 193.75 - 2 - 7 17 4 R Parag (RR) 4 4 2 185 84* 92.5 117 158.11 - 2 - 14 12 5 Shubman Gill (GT) 5 5 1 183 89* 45.75 124 147.58 - 1 - 13 7 6 SV Samson (RR) 4 4 1 178 82* 59.33 118 150.84 - 2 - 17 8 7 N Pooran (LSG) 4 4 3 178 64* 178 105 169.52 - 1 - 8 15 8 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 5 5 - 177 63 35.4 85 208.23 - 1 - 14 16 9 S Dube (CSK) 5 5 1 176 51 44 110 160 - 1 - 10 13 10 T Stubbs (DC) 5 5 2 174 71* 58 90 193.33 - 2 1 9 14

Virat Kohli is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has scored 316 runs in five matches at an average of 105.33.

Sai Sudharsan is still in second place and has amassed 191 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 129.05. Heinrich Klaasen has jumped to the third position from seventh and has 186 runs to his name in five outings at a strike rate of 193.75.

Riyan Parag has moved to fourth place from third and has made 185 runs in four matches at an average of 92.5. Shubman Gill has slipped to fifth position from fourth and has scored 183 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 147.58.

Sanju Samson has moved to sixth place from fifth and has scored 178 runs in four innings at an average of 59.33. Nicholas Pooran has slipped to seventh position from sixth and has amassed a total of 178 runs in four games at an average of 178.

Abhishek Sharma has jumped to eighth place and has scored 177 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 208.23. Shivam Dube has moved to ninth position from eighth and has scored 176 runs in five games at a strike rate of 160.

Tristan Stubbs has slipped to 10th place from ninth and has made 174 runs in five outings at an average of 58.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 4 4 96 16 - 128 9 4/29 14.22 8 10.66 1 - 2 YS Chahal (RR) 4 4 84 14 - 89 8 3/11 11.12 6.35 10.5 - - 3 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 5 5 110 18.2 - 160 8 4/29 20 8.72 13.75 1 - 4 G Coetzee (MI) 4 4 87 14.3 - 154 7 4/34 22 10.62 12.42 1 - 5 MM Sharma (GT) 5 5 114 19 - 165 7 3/25 23.57 8.68 16.28 - - 6 KK Ahmed (DC) 5 5 120 20 1 170 7 2/21 24.28 8.5 17.14 - - 7 K Rabada (PBKS) 5 5 120 20 - 173 7 2/23 24.71 8.65 17.14 - - 8 MP Yadav (LSG) 3 3 54 9 - 54 6 3/14 9 6 9 - - 9 Yash Thakur (LSG) 3 3 65 10.5 1 111 6 5/30 18.5 10.24 10.83 - 1 10 N Burger (RR) 4 4 84 14 - 124 6 2/29 20.66 8.85 14 - -

Mustafizur Rahman is still the leading wicket-taker and has taken nine wickets in four games at an average of 14.22.

Yuzvendra Chahal is still in second place and has picked eight wickets in four outings at an economy of 6.35. Arshdeep Singh has jumped to the third position and has eight wickets in five games at a strike rate of 13.75.

Gerald Coetzee has slipped to fourth place from third and has picked seven wickets in four games at an economy of 10.62. Mohit Sharma has moved to fifth place from fourth and has seven wickets to his name in five matches at an average of 23.57.

Khaleel Ahmed has slipped to sixth position from fifth and has taken seven wickets in five matches at a strike rate of 17.14. Kagiso Rabada has jumped to seventh place from ninth and has picked seven wickets in five matches at an average of 24.71.

Mayank Yadav has picked six wickets in three games and has slipped to eighth position from sixth. Yash Thakur has moved to ninth place from seventh and has taken six wickets in three games at a strike rate of 10.83. Nandre Burger has slipped to 10th position from eighth and has picked six wickets in four games at an average of 20.66.