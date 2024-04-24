IPL 2024 playoffs: Qualification scenarios for LSG after their 6-wicket win over CSK

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in match number 39 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, April 23. This was LSG's second win over CSK this season. They had earlier hammered Chennai by eight wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Bowling first after winning the toss on Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants conceded 210, claiming only four wickets. Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 108* off 60, while Shivam Dube slammed 66 off 27.

In their chase, LSG lost three wickets for 88. However, Marcus Stoinis (124* off 63) hit a sensational hundred to pull off the highest successful IPL chase at the Chepauk. Nicholas Pooran also chipped in with a crucial 34 off 15.

Following their latest triumph over Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants have moved to fourth in the IPL 2024 points table, with 10 points from eight matches. They have won five matches and lost three.

Speaking of playoffs qualification, over the last two seasons, teams have needed a minimum of 16 points to qualify for the next round of the competition.

As such, LSG will need to win three of their next six matches to finish on 16 points and stay in the hunt for a top four finish. However, 16 points might not guarantee them a berth in the playoffs if more than one team finish with the same number of points.

To be on the safer side, Lucknow Super Giants would want to win four of their remaining six matches. In that case, they will end the league stage with 18 points, which should be enough for them to finish in the top-four of the points table.

Of course, Lucknow could also push for a place in the top-two. If they win all their remaining six games, they will end the league stage with 22 points.

LSG's remaining matches in IPL 2024

Following their win over Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants will next take on Rajasthan Royals at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 27. This will be followed by another home game against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 30.

Lucknow Super Giants' last home game in the league stage will be against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 5. Kolkata hammered Lucknow by eight wickets at the Eden Gardens on April 14.

LSG's remaining IPL 2024 league games will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 8), Delhi Capitals (May 14) and Mumbai Indians (May 17).

April 27: Lucknow vs Rajasthan, Ekana Cricket Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

April 30: Lucknow vs Mumbai, Ekana Cricket Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 5: Lucknow vs Kolkata, Ekana Cricket Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 8: Lucknow vs Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 14: Lucknow vs Delhi, Arun Jaitley Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 17: Lucknow vs Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

