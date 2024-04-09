IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK vs KKR match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have solidified their position in fourth place in the IPL 2024 points table after their dominant seven-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, April 8.

It was a complete performances by the Super Kings, who returned to winning ways after successive losses on the road. Ravindra Jadeja won the Player of the Match award for his outstanding 3-18 in the first innings.

Bowling first, Chennai restricted Kolkata on a below par total of 137-9. Both Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande (3-33) took three wickets apiece, while captain Shreyas Iyer top-scored for KKR with a 32-ball 34.

In response, CSK lost Rachin Ravindra (15) early. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad played a captain's knock and kept one end intact. He made an unbeaten 67 and hit the winning runs as CSK won with 14 balls to spare.

With the victory, Chennai have six points. They are fourth in the points table with a net run rate of +0.666. Kolkata, meanwhile, are second and also have six points. Their NRR of +1.528, though, is the best in the tournament.

PBKS or SRH will join CSK and KKR with 6 points on Tuesday in IPL 2024 points table

There are three IPL franchises with four points on the leaderboard. Two of them are the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have a chance to equal the points tally of CSK and KKR.

Match 23 of the season is scheduled to take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, between the Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 9.

While Punjab are sixth in the points table with four points and a NRR of -0.220, the Sunrisers are just above them in fifth spot. The Orange Army have a positive NNR, though, at +0.409.