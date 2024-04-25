IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs GT match

Delhi Capitals jumped from eighth to sixth position in the IPL 2024 points table after a close win over the Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It was a high-scoring game in Delhi, where a splendid half-ton from Rishabh Pant inspired his team to a four-run victory.

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field first against the Delhi Capitals. Sandeep Warrier stunned DC with a triple strike in the powerplay, but Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant's half-centuries lifted DC to 224/4 in 20 overs.

Chasing 225, Gujarat Titans tried their best, but they finished with 220/8 in 20 overs. Courtesy of this defeat, GT have dropped from sixth to seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table. They have eight points from nine games. Their net run rate has improved from -1.055 to -0.974.

Meanwhile, DC also have eight points from nine matches. However, they are above GT in the standings because of their superior net run rate of -0.386.

Can Sunrisers Hyderabad attain the 2nd position in IPL 2024 points table tonight?

Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will be in action later tonight against the 10th-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru team. SRH are third right now, and if they continue their red-hot batting form against RCB, they can overtake the Kolkata Knight Riders to attain the second position in the IPL 2024 points table.

On the other side, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in a do-or-die situation now. They have earned just two points from eight matches. A grand win over SRH tonight can take RCB to the ninth spot and even keep their slim hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will host this match between SRH and RCB. This IPL 2024 contest will start at 7.30 pm IST.

