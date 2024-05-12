IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK vs RR match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) moved up from fourth to third position in IPL 2024 points table after a five-wicket victory against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad led CSK from the front, scoring 42 runs off 41 balls as Chennai chased down the 142-run target with 10 balls to spare.

CSK now have 14 points to their name after the match against RR. They stand third in the IPL 2024 points table, with their net run rate improving from +0.491 to +0.528. RR continue to be second despite the defeat against CSK. The Royals have 16 points from 12 matches. Their net run rate stands at +0.349.

The top four teams of the IPL 2024 points table after the CSK vs RR match are Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Here is the updated table:

The second match of today's double header is currently underway in Bengaluru. Home team Royal Challengers Bengaluru are up against the Delhi Capitals in this IPL 2024 game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru can climb to 5th position in IPL 2024 points table tonight

Rajat Patidar smashed a half-century in the RCB vs DC match. (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) received an invitation to bat first in the IPL 2024 match against the Delhi Capitals (DC). They lost two early wickets, with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli getting out in the powerplay itself.

Rajat Patidar stabilized the innings with Will Jacks. Patidar scored 52 runs off 32 deliveries, hitting three fours and three sixes to help the RCB franchise cross the 100-run mark.

It is a crucial match for the Royal Challengers. If they lose tonight, they will be eliminated from the race to the playoffs. Meanwhile, DC can boost their chances of a top-4 finish if they register a win against RCB.

