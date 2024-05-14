IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs LSG match

Delhi Capitals climbed from sixth to fifth position in the IPL 2024 points table after a 19-run win against the Lucknow Super Giants. The Capitals have 14 points from 14 matches, and it seems unlikely that they will progress to the playoffs.

Captain Rishabh Pant returned to the match squad for the game against LSG, and he marshaled his troops to yet another win on home turf. Batting first, DC scored 208/4 in 20 overs, thanks to brilliant half-centuries from Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs.

Chasing 209 for a win, LSG lost four wickets in the powerplay itself. Nicholas Pooran and Arshad Khan tried their best to take LSG to a win, but their efforts could only take the team to 189/9 in 20 overs.

Courtesy of this defeat, Lucknow remain seventh in the IPL 2024 points table. They have 12 points from 13 matches, and considering their negative net run rate, they won't make it to the Top 4 even if they crush the Mumbai Indians in their last league match of the tournament.

Can Rajasthan Royals inch closer to the pole position in IPL 2024 points table on Wednesday?

Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals will be in action on Wednesday evening against the 10th-placed Punjab Kings. The Royals qualified for the playoffs after DC's win against LSG, and now they will aim for a Top 2 finish in the standings so that they receive two opportunities to make it to the final.

On the other side, PBKS will play for pride. The Kings have already been eliminated from the tournament and will be aiming to avoid a 10th-place finish.

Unfortunately for the Kings, their English trio of Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, and Sam Curran has returned home for the T20I series between England and Pakistan. Even RR will be without Jos Buttler. It will be interesting to see how the two teams perform in this contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback