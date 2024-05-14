IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs KKR match

Kolkata Knight Riders remain at the top of the IPL 2024 points table. Their match against Gujarat Titans was abandoned due to rain on Monday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Both teams earned one point each because of the no result.

KKR now have 19 points from 13 matches. With the game against GT being abandoned, KKR have become the first team to confirm a Top 2 finish in the IPL 2024 points table. They will now play in the Qualifier 1 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium next week.

On the other side, GT have been eliminated from the race for the IPL 2024 playoffs. Even if the Shubman Gill-led outfit registers a win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, they will finish with 13 points from 14 matches, which will not be enough for a place in the next round. Gill's men will now play for pride against Hyderabad later this week.

After the GT vs KKR match, the Titans have 11 points from 13 games.

Lucknow Super Giants can climb to 5th position in IPL 2024 points table tonight

Can KL Rahul inspire Lucknow Super Giants to a win? (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants will be in a do-or-die situation tonight against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. LSG are seventh in the points table at the moment with 12 points from 12 games. If the Super Giants beat the Capitals, they will climb to the fifth position with 14 points, thereby strengthening their chances of a Top 4 finish.

On the other side, DC's chances of qualifying for the next round reduced significantly after losing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They still have an outside chance of qualifying, but for that, they need a massive win against LSG and a lot of other results to go their way.

