IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs CSK match  

There is a new team at the top of the table in IPL 2024 after the Delhi Capitals' (DC) win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 13 on Sunday, March 31. DC's 20-run win came at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag, their makeshift home ground for the first half of the season.

After opting to bat first, Delhi saw a brilliant opening stand between David Warner (52) and Prithvi Shaw (43) as the two added 93 runs in 57 balls. Rishabh Pant then promoted himself to No. 3 and played a captain's knock, smashing 51 off 32 balls. As a result, DC ended the first innings at 191/5.

Khaleel Ahmed (3/21) rocked CSK early as he sent back both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra inside his first two overs. Ajinkya Rahane made 45, but DC pacers kept picking up wickets regularly. Even MS Dhoni's incredible 16-ball 37* couldn't save the Super Kings, who lost the game by 20 runs.

With their first win of the tournament, Delhi have now moved from ninth to seventh spot on the table. They have eclipsed Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru and have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.016.

Chennai, meanwhile, lost their first game of the season on Sunday. They were on top of the standings prior to this game but have now dropped to the second spot. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have surpassed CSK on the table. Both KKR and CSK have four points, each with a NRR of +1.047 and +0.976, respectively.

Mumbai Indians remain the only winless team in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians will play Rajasthan Royals on Monday

Known for starting their campaigns slowly, Mumbai Indians (MI) remain the only team with no wins in IPL 2024. They have played two games thus far but have zero points with a NRR of -0.925, the worst among all ten franchises.

The Hardik Pandya-led side will be looking to open their account when they face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 14 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, are placed third on the table with four points and NRR of +0.800.