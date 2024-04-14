IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after KKR vs LSG match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) added two more points to their tally in the IPL 2024 points table by defeating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) earlier today (April 14). The Knight Riders now have eight points to their name after five matches in the second position. Their net run rate has improved from +1.528 to +1.688 after the eight-wicket victory at the Eden Gardens.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Super Giants have dropped down from fourth to fifth spot in the IPL 2024 points table. They continue to have six points after six games in the tournament, but their net run rate has declined from +0.436 to +0.038, allowing the Sunrisers Hyderabad to move up to the fourth position.

Rajasthan Royals are the number one team in the standings after the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match. Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the other teams present in the top 4 of the table.

The second match of today's IPL 2024 double-header is currently underway at the Wankhede Stadium. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are up against five-time winners Mumbai Indians in today's second game.

Can Chennai Super Kings move up to the 2nd spot in IPL 2024 points table?

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are in action right now (Image: Getty)

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings currently hold the third position in the IPL 2024 points table with six points from five matches. Their net run rate stands at +0.666. If they beat the Mumbai Indians by a colossal margin at the Wankhede Stadium, the Super Kings can move up to the second position in the standings.

On the other side, the Indians are seventh in the standings right now. They have earned four points from five matches, with their net run rate being -0.073. If the home side comes out victorious, they can rise up to the third position as well.