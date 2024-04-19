IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after LSG vs CSK match

Lucknow Super Giants cemented their place in the upper half of the IPL 2024 points table with an eight-wicket victory against the Chennai Super Kings on April 19. The Lucknow-based franchise pulled off the highest successful run-chase at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium to take their tally to eight points.

Four teams, namely Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Lucknow Super Giants have eight points in IPL 2024 now. Rajasthan Royals continue to be at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points from seven matches.

Almost all teams have played half of their league matches in IPL 2024. Only Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played six games. SRH will play their seventh fixture against the Delhi Capitals tomorrow evening (April 20) in Delhi. Before that game, here's a look at the IPL 2024 points table:

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have been in fantastic form in recent matches. SRH set a new record for the highest team total in IPL history against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scoring 287. Meanwhile, DC bundled Gujarat Titans out for just 89 runs, the lowest team total of IPL 2024.

An in-form bowling attack will go head-to-head against a dangerous batting lineup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tomorrow. It should be an epic game in Delhi.

Delhi Capitals have a chance to climb to the 2nd position in IPL 2024 points table tomorrow

Delhi Capitals crushed the Gujarat Titans in their previous IPL 2024 game. They will play their first match in Delhi tomorrow. The Capitals will aim to entertain the home fans with another spectacular performance.

If the Delhi-based franchise record another massive victory in the league round tomorrow, they can even rise to the second position in the standings. However, it will be difficult to stop Pat Cummins and Co.

