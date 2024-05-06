IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after MI vs SRH match

Mumbai Indians climbed up from 10th to ninth position in the IPL 2024 points table after a seven-wicket victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Gujarat Titans have dropped down to the 10th spot because of MI's recent win.

Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten century helped the Mumbai Indians earn two more points in the IPL 2024 points table. MI's net run rate has improved from -0.356 to -0.212. They now have eight points from 12 matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to be fourth in the standings despite the seven-wicket defeat against the Mumbai Indians. The Orange Army now have 12 points from 11 games. Their net run rate has declined from +0.072 to -0.065.

Gujarat Titans are 10th in the standings with eight points from 11 matches. Their net run rate stands at -1.320.

Rajasthan Royals can return to the helm of the IPL 2024 points table tomorrow

Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals can return to the number one position in the standings tomorrow if they can defeat the Delhi Capitals tomorrow. The Capitals will host the Royals for a match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

If the Royals defeat the Capitals, they will have 18 points in their account, which will confirm their Top 4 finish in the IPL 2024 points table. On the other side, the Capitals have an opportunity to enter the Top 5 of the standings if they record a decent win over the Royals.

Delhi Capitals are sixth in the standings with 10 points from 11 matches. They have three matches remaining in the league stage. The Capitals are still alive in the race to the playoffs. They need to make the most out of their three remaining games.

The contest between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7.30 pm IST. It will be exciting to see which team emerges victorious at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

