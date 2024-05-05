IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after PBKS vs CSK match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) rose from fifth to third in the IPL 2024 points table after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) comfortably in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5. PBKS recently beat CSK in Chennai in their last outing and Chennai avenged that loss with a phenomenal performance at the HPCA Stadium.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad lost the toss once again as Sam Curran asked the visitors to bat first. A 26-ball 43 from Ravindra Jadeja helped the Chennai-based franchise reach 167/9 in 20 overs.

Chasing a 168-run target, the Punjab Kings could only manage 139 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs. This defeat kept the Punjab-based team down to the eighth position in the IPL 2024 points table. They have eight points from 11 matches, with their net run rate being -0.187.

Chennai Super Kings overtook Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants to move into the top three of the IPL 2024 points table. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. now have 12 points from 11 games. With three more league matches remaining, the Super Kings need to win at least two to make it to the playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders can attain the pole spot in IPL 2024 points table tonight

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders are currently in action against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. KKR have already beaten LSG once this season, and if they complete a double over the KL Rahul-led outfit, the Knight Riders will move up from second to first position in the standings.

Meanwhile, LSG can return to the third spot in the points table if they avenge their previous loss against KKR. Kolkata have crossed the 100-run mark inside 10 overs, with Sunil going strong.

