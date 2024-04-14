IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after PBKS vs RR match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) returned to winning ways last night against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur as they tightened their grip over the number one spot in the IPL 2024 points table. A fantastic cameo from Shimron Hetmyer helped the Royals chase down a 148-run target at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Visiting captain Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bowl first in Mullanpur. The Rajasthan bowlers did a great job to restrict the Punjab Kings to 147/8 in 20 overs. Impact Player Ashutosh Sharma was the only one who crossed the 30-run mark for the Kings.

Chasing 148, the Rajasthan Royals lost seven wickets for 138 runs after 19 overs. It seemed like the Punjab Kings would successfully defend a 147-run score, but in the end, Shimron Hetmyer's big hits guided the Royals to a win with a ball to spare.

Here is the updated IPL 2024 points table after the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match:

Rajasthan Royals continue to be at the top of the standings with 10 points from six matches. They have lost only one game this season so far. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings are eighth with four points from six matches. Their net run rate declined from -0.196 to -0.218 after the three-wicket loss against the Royals.

Can Lucknow Super Giants climb to 2nd position in IPL 2024 points table today?

Krunal Pandya can be the game-changer for Lucknow Super Giants (Image: Getty)

Lucknow Super Giants have reached Kolkata for a match against Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. Like the previous season, LSG will don a Mohun Bagan special kit for this game in Kolkata.

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 3.30 pm IST. If KKR win, they will remain second, while if LSG emerge victorious, they can jump from fourth to second spot.

