IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs GT match

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have jumped from 10th to seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table after a four-wicket win against the Gujarat Titans (GT). A fantastic performance from the bowlers and openers helped RCB complete a double over GT in the tournament.

Home team skipper Faf du Plessis invited the Gujarat Titans to bat after winning the toss at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The decision proved to be a masterstroke as RCB restricted GT to 23/3 in six overs, which was also the lowest powerplay score of the competition.

The Titans fought back but could only manage 147 runs before being bowled out in 19.3 overs. Chasing 148, RCB got off to a flying start with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli adding 92 runs inside the powerplay itself.

The Titans gave a scare to the home side by scalping six wickets in quick succession, but eventually, Dinesh Karthik's unbeaten 12-ball 21 guided RCB to a win.

Thanks to this four-wicket victory, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have eight points from 11 matches. Their net run rate has improved to -0.049, whereas the Gujarat Titans have slipped from eighth to ninth position. They have eight points from 11 games as well, but their net run rate has declined to -1.320.

Chennai Super Kings can climb to 3rd position in IPL 2024 points table tomorrow

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will play their 11th match of IPL 2024 tomorrow afternoon at the HPCA Stadium. They will take on the Punjab Kings, who defeated them in Chennai just a few nights ago.

If CSK avenge that loss tomorrow, they can rise from fifth to third position in the IPL 2024 points table. Meanwhile, PBKS can jump from eighth to sixth spot if they complete a double over the defending champions in IPL 2024.

