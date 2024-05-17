IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after SRH vs GT match

Sunrisers Hyderabad have moved up from fourth to third position in the IPL 2024 points table after their match against Gujarat Titans got abandoned due to rain. SRH and GT earned one point each from this contest.

Courtesy of the no result in Hyderabad, SRH now have 15 points from 13 matches. They have recorded seven wins, five losses and their latest match got abandoned. The no result against GT also meant that SRH have qualified for the playoffs.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have dropped down from third to fourth position in the IPL 2024 points table because of Hyderabad's rise.

This was the second consecutive match for GT, where the points had to be shared. They have ended their season with 12 points from 14 matches. GT are currently eighth in the standings, but they can slip to the ninth position if the Punjab Kings beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon.

Lucknow Super Giants can climb to 6th spot in IPL 2024 points table tonight

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will play their last league match against the Mumbai Indians tonight at the Wankhede Stadium. As Sunrisers Hyderabad have reserved their place in the next round, the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have no chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

LSG will now play for pride against the Mumbai Indians tonight. If the Lucknow-based franchise win tonight, they can rise up from seventh to sixth position in the IPL 2024 points table, thereby ending their season with 14 points.

On the other side, Mumbai will aim to gain two points from this contest and increase their chances avoiding a 10th-place finish. It will be interesting to see what happens when Mumbai and Lucknow clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

