IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can CSK qualify for playoffs after their 6-wicket loss to LSG?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in match number 39 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, April 23. It was an upset of sorts, as CSK had won their three previous matches at Chepauk and that too by convincing margins.

Lucknow won the toss and elected to bowl first, keeping the dew in mind. Chennai batted well to put up 210-4. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front with 108* off 60, while Shivam Dube clobbered 66 off 27.

Their knocks, though, went in vain as Marcus Stoinis (124* off 63) hit a sensational ton to take the Super Giants home in 19.3 overs. He struck 13 fours and six sixes, while Nicholas Pooran contributed 34 off 15.

Following their defeat on Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings find themselves in fifth place in the IPL 2024 points table. They have eight points from four matches, having won four games and lost as many.

If we talk about qualification for the playoffs, the fourth-placed team in the last two seasons has finished on 16 points.

Expand Tweet

As such, CSK will have to win at least four of their remaining six matches to stay in contention for a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. However, if more than one side finishes on 16 points, it will come down to the net run rate. CSK have a net run rate of +0.415.

To be absolutely sure of qualification for the playoffs, CSK would ideally like to win five of their remaining six matches. That way, they will end on 18 points and will be in a much better position to finish in the top-four.

In the rare event of them winning all their remaining six games, Chennai will finish the league stage with 20 points, which could be good enough for a top-two finish.

CSK's remaining matches in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings' next match in IPL 2024 is against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, April 28. When the two teams met in the first half at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, SRH hammered CSK by six wickets.

Expand Tweet

After the match against SRH, Chennai will face Punjab Kings twice - first in a home game on May 1 and then in an away clash on May 5. Their remaining three matches will be against Gujarat Titans (May 10), Rajasthan Royals (May 12) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 18).

April 28: Chennai vs Hyderabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 1: Chennai vs Punjab, MA Chidambaram Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 5: Chennai vs Punjab, HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala (3:30 PM IST)

May 10: Chennai vs Gujarat, Narendra Modi Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 12: Chennai vs Rajasthan, MA Chidambaram Stadium (3:30 PM IST)

May 18: Chennai vs Bengaluru, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback