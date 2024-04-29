IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can CSK qualify for playoffs after their 78-run win over SRH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have entered the fray for playoff qualification after returning to winning ways. The Ruturaj Gaiwkad-led side recorded an emphatic 78-run win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, April 28.

The mammoth win, their fifth of the season, places them third on the points table now. CSK are one of the five teams with 10 points in the 2024 season. The second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have a game in hand while the Delhi Capitals (DC) have played an extra game to be placed alongside CSK with the same number of points.

Historically, in a 10-team IPL tournament, particularly since 2022, teams have needed 16 points to ensure qualification for the knockout stage. If that trend continues, CSK will need to win at least three out of their remaining five matches in the league stage.

Furthermore, with a distinct gap emerging between table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the rest of the franchises, coupled with a mid-table logjam, playoff spots may be decided based on the net run rate. CSK are good in that aspect, boasting an NRR of +0.810.

Four out of CSK's remaining five matches are against teams in the lower half of the points table. The five-time champions also have two home matches to capitalize. If they can make the most of these factors, CSK could very well qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs, where the first qualifier and the final are scheduled to take place in Chennai.

CSK have failed to qualify for IPL playoffs only on two occasions

Easily one of the most consistent teams in IPL history, CSK have made it a habit to qualify for the playoffs since the first season. The first instance where they failed to make it to the knockout stages came during the 2020 edition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They also had a season to forget in 2022, where they finished ninth in the points table.

CSK have made it a point to push hard for the top two spots in the points table to get a second chance in case they falter in Qualifier 1. This has paid dividends for them over the years and they will certainly employ a similar approach in the upcoming playoff race as well.

