IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can DC qualify for playoffs after their 4-run win over GT?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by four runs in match number 40 of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 24. Sent into bat by GT, DC posted 224-4 before restricting Gujarat to 220-8.

Delhi Capitals recovered from a poor start to cross the 220-run mark. Skipper Rishabh Pant led the way with a cracking 88* off 43, hitting five fours and eight sixes. Axar Patel chipped in with 66 off 43.

In the chase, Sai Sudharsan (65 off 39) and David Miller (55 off 23) gave Gujarat Titans hope. However, Rasikh Dar Salam (3-44) and Kuldeep Yadav (2-29) starred in DC's close victory.

Following Wednesday's much-needed win over Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals find themselves in sixth position in the IPL 2024 points table. Of the nine matches they have played, Delhi have won four and lost five. They have eight points and a net run rate of -0.386.

Trending

If we talk about qualification for the playoffs, in the last two years, teams have needed a minimum of 16 points to finish in the top-four after the league stage. It means that DC will have to win at least four of their remaining five matches to reach 16 points.

At the same time, it might not guarantee them a place in the playoffs, as multiple teams could finish with the same points, bringing net run rate into play.

Expand Tweet

To have a better chance of finishing in the top-four of the IPL 2024 points table, Delhi Capitals would like to win all their remaining five matches.

While that looks rather improbable given their inconsistent form, if Pant and Co. pull it off, they will end the league stage with 18 points and significantly brighten their chances of qualifying.

DC's remaining matches in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals' next match in IPL 2024 is against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 27 in a day match. Delhi then face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on April 29.

After a gap of a few days, DC take on table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in a home clash on May 7. Delhi Capitals' last two IPL 2024 matches are against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 12 and Lucknow Super Giants on May 14.

Expand Tweet

April 27: Delhi vs Mumbai, Arun Jaitley Stadium (3:30 PM IST)

April 29: Delhi vs Kolkata, Eden Gardens (7:30 PM IST)

May 7: Delhi vs Rajasthan, Arun Jaitley Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 12: Delhi vs Bengaluru, M Chinnaswamy Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 14: Delhi vs Lucknow, Arun Jaitley Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️