IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can LSG qualify for playoffs after their 4-wicket win over MI?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) returned to winning ways after a slightly nervy four-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 30. The KL Rahul-led side chased down the 145-run target with four balls to spare to record the sixth win of their campaign.

LSG are very much in the race for the playoffs at the moment, as the tournament slowly heads into the business end of the league stage. With six wins in 10 matches, LSG have 12 points to their name, and sit in the third position in the table, only behind the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

LSG were positioned at one stage to close out the chase early and bolster their net run rate (NRR), but the late flurry of wickets prevented them from doing so. They had to settle for a last-over finish that did not improve their NRR, but they took home the crucial two points that gives them some breathing room for the time being.

In the recent past, ever since the switch to 10 teams, a minimum of 16 points is required/considered the norm for progress into the knockouts. If a similar pattern is witnessed in the 2024 season as well, then LSG will need to win a minimum of two out of their remaining four matches.

If they manage to complete the aforementioned bare minimum, then their net run rate will come into play, because as many as five franchises are realistically vying for three spots in the top four.

LSG's current NRR reads +0.094, well below CSK and KKR, and marginally above SRH's figures. The KL Rahul-led side finish their league stage campaign with three successive away games, and will have to be watchful of the same.

LSG are looking to finish in the top four for the third season running

Ever since their inception in 2022, LSG have always qualified for the playoffs. However, they have missed out on finishing in the top two, and as a result, have been exited at the Eliminator stage.

"Always happy when you get those two points. We need to gain momentum in the back end of the tournament and the momentum helps," KL Rahul said during the post-match presentation.

LSG will play their final home game next, scheduled for Sunday, May 5, against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

