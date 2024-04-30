IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can MI qualify for playoffs after their 4-wicket loss to LSG?

Mumbai Indians (MI) went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by four wickets in match number 48 of IPL 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 30. Sent into bat after losing the toss, MI were held to a disappointing 144-7 in their 20 overs. In the chase, LSG got over the line in 19.2 overs.

Mumbai Indians were poor with the bat in the powerplay and crumbled to 27-4. Nehal Wadhera (46 off 41), Tim David (35* off 18) and Ishan Kishan (32 off 36) ensured that their side at least crossed the 140-run mark. The score, however, proved inadequate as Marcus Stoinis smashed 62 off 45 to lift LSG to a crucial victory in IPL 2024.

Following their defeat, Mumbai Indians remain in ninth position in the points table. They have six points from 10 matches and a poor net run rate of -0.272. The loss has all but killed MI's hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Starting 2022, with the T20 league featuring 10 teams, franchises have needed at least 16 points to finish in the top four. Mumbai Indians have only four matches left to play in the league stage of IPL 2024. Even if they win all four of them, MI will only finish with a total of 14 points.

While Hardik Pandya and co. have not been officially knocked out, only a mathematical miracle can secure a fourth-place finish for them and send them into the playoffs. For that to happen, Mumbai Indians will need to win their remaining four matches by comprehensive margins. Also, the top three ranked sides must finish with more than 16 points, while none of the other six teams must end with more than 12 points, which is highly unlikely to happen.

In the event of more than one side finishing the IPL 2024 league stage with 14 points, Mumbai Indians will need to have the best net run rate to progress to the playoffs as the fourth-placed side.

MI's remaining matches in IPL 2024

Following their loss to Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, Mumbai Indians will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 3. This will be followed by another home clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 6.

Mumbai will conclude the league stage of IPL 2024 with an away game against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 11 and a home match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 17.

May 3: Mumbai vs Kolkata, Wankhede Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 6: Mumbai vs Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 11: Mumbai vs Kolkata, Eden Gardens (7:30 PM IST)

May 17: Mumbai vs Lucknow, Wankhede Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

