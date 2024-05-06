IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can PBKS qualify for playoffs after their 28-run loss to CSK?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a 28-run loss at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Dharamsala on Sunday May 5.

Choosing to field first, Punjab secured the early breakthrough of Ajinkya Rahane (9). However, Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and Daryl Mitchell (30) were impressive to stitch a 57-run stand and put CSK in good stead.

Ravindra Jadeja (43) was useful with his flourish to help the Super Kings finish on 167/9. Rahul Chahar and Harshal Patel scalped three wickets apiece for the home team.

Thereafter, Prabhsimran Singh (30) and Shashank Singh (27) did well to keep Punjab in the hunt after getting rocked by dismissals of Jonny Bairstow (7) and Rilee Rossouw (0). However, the rest of the batting unit fell like nine pins, and PBKS could only manage 139/9 in their designated 20 overs.

With the loss, Punjab Kings are eighth in the points table with only four victories in 11 games. Now, PBKS are left with a slim chance to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

In the last few years, teams with eight victories have been able to seal a place in the playoffs. However, even if the Punjab-based franchise manages to win all their games, they will have seven wins, are not expected to qualify for the playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have all but qualified for the playoffs with eight wins. Meanwhile, two places are still up for grabs, with Chennai, SunRisers Hyderabad, and Lucknow Super Giants having bright chances, with six victories each.

Furthermore, Delhi Capitals have five wins in 11 matches and can make a case for themselves by winning the three remaining fixtures. Certainly, it will be tough for the Punjab-based franchise to qualify for the playoffs.

PBKS' remaining matches in IPL 2024

After a 28-run defeat against CSK, PBKS are left with three league games. They will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 9 at the same venue, while facing title contenders, Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad on May 15 and 19, respectively.

May 9: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Dharamsala

May 15: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Guwahati

May 19: Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad

