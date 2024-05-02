IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can PBKS qualify for playoffs after their 7-wicket win over CSK?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets in match 49 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 1. Sent into bat, CSK posted a disappointing 162-7 before PBKS got home in 17.5 overs to register their second straight win.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored for Chennai with 62 off 48. However, the Punjab Kings spin duo of Harpreet Brar (2-17) and Rahul Chahar (2-16) stifled the CSK innings. In the chase, Jonny Bairstow top scored with 46 off 30, while Rilee Rossouw contributed a brisk 43 off 23.

Despite two back-to-back wins in IPL 2024, Punjab Kings are in a tough position with regard to qualification for playoffs. They're in seventh position, with eight points from 10 matches. PBKS have won four and lost six of their league matches so far.

If we talk about qualification for playoffs, franchises have needed at least 16 points to finish in the top-four in the last two seasons, with the IPL being played as a 10-team tournament. Going by that benchmark, Punjab Kings will need to win all their remaining four league matches to finish the round with 16 points.

Expand Tweet

Further, in the event of multiple sides finishing with 16 points, Punjab will have to ensure that they have a better run rate to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs as the fourth-placed side. As of now, Punjab Kings have a net run rate of -0.062.

In the event of PBKS losing even one of their remaining four matches, it could be curtains for them with regard to playoffs qualification. They might be in with a mathematical chance even if they finish on 14 points, but the probability of them qualifying is very slim, as two teams are already on 12 points, while three sides have 10 points.

PBKS' remaining matches in IPL 2024

Following their triumph over Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, Punjab Kings will take on the same opponent at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5. Their next clash will be another home game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 9.

Punjab Kings will conclude their IPL 2024 league campaign with away matches against Rajasthan Royals (May 15) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 19).

Expand Tweet

May 5: Punjab vs Chennai, HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala (3:30 PM IST)

May 9: Punjab vs Bengaluru, HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala (7:30 PM IST)

May 15: Punjab vs Rajasthan, Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati (7:30 PM IST)

May 19: Punjab vs Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad (3:30 PM IST)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback