IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can RCB qualify for playoffs after their 60-run win over PBKS?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 60 runs in match number 58 of IPL 2024 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9. Sent into bat, RCB posted 241-7 before bowling out PBKS for 181 in 17 overs.

Virat Kohli was brilliant for Royal Challengers, smashing 92 off 47, while Rajat Patidar hammered 55 off 23 and Cameron Green 46 off 27. Mohammed Siraj starred with three wickets, while Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson and Karn Sharma claimed two scalps apiece.

Following their comprehensive triumph over Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers have 10 points from 12 matches. They are seventh in the IPL 2024 points table, with a net run rate of +0.217. While PBKS have been eliminated from the playoffs race, RCB remain in the hunt.

To clinch a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win their remaining two league matches against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, which will take them to 14 points.

They will also need to hope for CSK to lose all their remaining matches and finish on 12 points. Also, DC and LSG cannot go beyond 14 points, as it would seal Bengaluru's fate.

In the event of CSK, DC, LSG and RCB finishing on 14 points each, net run rate would come into play.

Further, Sunrisers Hyderabad are also on 14 points from 12 games. In case they lose their remaining two matches, they will also finish the league stage with 14 points. In a nutshell, RCB need to win their remaining two games and pray for other results to go their way.

RCB's remaining matches in IPL 2024

After a disastrous first half in IPL 2024, which saw them lose six matches in a row, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have lifted themselves brilliantly. Their win over Punjab Kings on Thursday was their fourth in a row.

Bengaluru will look to continue their momentum when they take on Delhi Capitals at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, May 12.

Faf du Plessis and co. will conclude the league stage of IPL 2024 against Chennai Super Kings at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 18.

Both contests will be evening games and begin at 7:30 pm IST. Losing even one of the matches will knock the Royal Challengers out of the playoffs race.

