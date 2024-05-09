IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can SRH qualify for playoffs after their 10-wicket win over LSG?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) hammered Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 10 wickets in match number 57 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8. Asked to bowl first, SRH did a great job to restrict LSG to 165-4 before racing home to victory in a mere 9.4 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was outstanding for Sunrisers Hyderabad, registering figures of 2-12 from his four overs. The veteran pacer got the key scalps of Quinton de Kock (2) and Marcus Stoinis (3). In the chase, openers Travis Head (89* off 30) and Abhishek Sharma (75* off 28) were exceptional as Hyderabad registered a thumping victory at home.

Following the comprehensive win, Sunrisers Hyderabad moved up to third position in the IPL 2024 points table. They have 14 points to their name from 12 matches, with an impressive net run rate of +0.406. SRH would want to win the next two matches to finish the league stage on 18 points.

Ending the league stage with 18 points would put Hyderabad in the playoffs because, apart from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the only other team that can now touch the 18-point mark. In the event of SRH winning one of their remaining two games and finishing with 16 points, it could all come down to the net run rate.

Expand Tweet

Sunrisers Hyderabad will find it tough to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs with 14 points, but that is also a mathematical possibility. There is a chance of Chennai, Lucknow, Delhi, Gujarat and one of Punjab and Bengaluru finishing the league stage with 14 points. In such a scenario, the net run rate will again come into play.

Also, while Pat Cummins and co. are currently in the top four, the possibility of their elimination remains. Considering SRH stay on 14 points at the end of the IPL 2024 league stage, Chennai can go past them if they win two of their remaining three matches. The winner of the DC vs LSG match on May 14 can also end up 16 points, thus pushing Sunrisers Hyderabad out of the top four.

SRH's remaining matches in IPL 2024

Following their crushing win over Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad will next take on Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 16.

Expand Tweet

Hyderabad will conclude their IPL 2024 league campaign with another home game against Punjab Kings on May 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback