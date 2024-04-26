IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can SRH qualify for playoffs after their 35-run loss to RCB?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered a 35-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 41 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25.

Bowling first after losing the toss, SRH conceded 206-7. In the chase, Hyderabad only managed 171-8. Rajat Patidar was brilliant for RCB with the bat, hammering 50 off 20.

He put the SRH attack to the sword, smashing two fours and five sixes. For Hyderabad, left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat shone with 3-30, while T Natarajan claimed 2-39. Abhishek Sharma (31 off 13) and Pat Cummins (31 off 15) played impressive cameos for SRH, but it was far from enough.

Despite the shock loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, Sunrisers Hyderabad remain in third position in the IPL 2024 points table. They have 10 points from eight matches, with a net run rate of +0.577.

If we talk about qualification for the playoffs, since the tournament has featured 10 teams [starting 2021], sides have needed a minimum of 16 points to finish in the top four of the points table.

Going by that yardstick, Sunrisers Hyderabad need to win at least three of their remaining six matches. If they do so, they will end the league stage with 16 points.

Even 16 points, though, might not be enough for them to qualify in case multiple teams finish with the same number of points. In that case, it could all come down to the net run rate scenario.

As of now, Sunrisers Hyderabad have a reasonably good run rate. However, they would ideally like to win four of their remaining six IPL matches. Ending the league stage with 18 points should put Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

SRH's remaining matches in IPL 2024

Following their loss to RCB, Sunrisers Hyderabad will next take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, April 28. SRH beat CSK by six wickets in the first half of IPL 2024 in a home game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will then face Rajasthan Royals in another home game on May 2. This will be followed by a clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on May 6.

Hyderabad will conclude the league stage of their IPL 2024 campaign with home games against Lucknow Super Giants (May 8), Gujarat Titans (May 16) and Punjab Kings (May 19).

April 28: Hyderabad vs Chennai, MA Chidambaram Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 2: Hyderabad vs Rajasthan, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 6: Hyderabad vs Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 8: Hyderabad vs Lucknow, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 16: Hyderabad vs Gujarat, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 19: Hyderabad vs Punjab, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

